Fulham and Real Madrid begin negotiations for Gonzalo Garcia transfer

·23·Sport
Fulham and Real Madrid begin negotiations for Gonzalo Garcia transfer

Premier League side Fulham has entered into formal negotiations to sign Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia. The 22-year-old talent has become the London club's primary target to bolster their attacking line ahead of the new season. If the transfer goes through, Garcia will have the opportunity to work with his former mentor once again. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to The Athletic, Fulham's new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is the driving force behind this transfer. Having recently left Madrid for England, Arbeloa considers Garcia his protégé and has made him a top priority for the club's summer transfer window. Arbeloa is currently personally involved in the discussions between the two clubs.

Mourinho's decision and the player's choice

Real Madrid's management initially decided to let the young forward go, but the situation changed slightly with the arrival of Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese manager wanted to personally evaluate the player's potential during pre-season training. Although Mourinho praised Garcia's playing style, he indicated that he could not guarantee him a regular starting spot in the new season.

The lack of sufficient playing time is forcing the player to consider continuing his career at another club. According to Goal.com, the final decision rests with Garcia himself. If he wants regular first-team football, the London club option appears to be the most viable path.

Real Madrid plans to use its traditional approach in selling its academy graduate. The Spanish giants intend to include special clauses in the contract, such as a buy-back option or a right of first refusal for future transfers. This method allows the Madrid club to keep control over talented youngsters.

From the academy to the first team

Gonzalo Garcia is considered one of the most successful graduates of the Real Madrid academy. He made his first-team debut in November 2023 under Carlo Ancelotti. Since then, he has made 51 appearances for the "Royal Club," scoring 13 goals and providing 7 assists.

The forward's global reputation soared after last summer's FIFA Club World Cup. He won the tournament's Golden Boot with 4 goals and contributed significantly to his team reaching the semi-finals. Following that, the club signed him to a long-term contract running until 2030.

If this transfer is completed successfully, Garcia will be Fulham's first signing of the summer transfer window. Alvaro Arbeloa is confident that his protégé's technical skills and goal-scoring instincts are perfectly suited to the physical demands of the Premier League.

Real MadridFulhamTransferPremier LeagueGonzalo Garcia
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