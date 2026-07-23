Basaksehir draws in match featuring Shomurodov and Fayzullayev

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Istanbul Basaksehir hosted Finland's Inter Turku on their home turf. The match in Istanbul ended in a 1-1 draw.

Uzbekistan national team players Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev both featured for the Turkish club. The teams will now decide who advances to the next round on July 30 in Finland.

Visitors open the scoring

The match began with an unexpected scenario for Basaksehir. In the 16th minute, Jepta found the back of the net, putting Inter Turku in the lead.

Although the Turkish club tried to equalize before the break, the first half ended with a narrow lead for the visitors.

Basaksehir found an equalizer early in the second half. In the 54th minute, Eren Bayram restored balance with a precise strike — 1:1.

Both teams had opportunities to score a winner in the remaining time, but the scoreline did not change again.

Shomurodov starts in the lineup

Eldor Shomurodov started the match in Basaksehir's starting XI. The Uzbek forward played for 69 minutes.

He was then replaced by da Costa. Shomurodov did not record a goal or an assist in this encounter.

For the captain of the Uzbekistan national team, this match served as one of the first major tests of the new season in European competitions.

Fayzullayev comes off the bench

Abbosbek Fayzullayev began the match on the substitutes' bench. He entered the pitch in the 61st minute, replacing Brnic.

Thus, for the final half-hour of the match, both Shomurodov and Fayzullayev played simultaneously for Basaksehir.

After Fayzullayev entered the game, the hosts tried to intensify their attacks. However, the Turkish side was unable to break through the opponent's defense a second time.

Everything to be decided in Finland

The return leg between the teams will take place on July 30 in Finland.

The 1-1 draw in the first leg keeps both sides in contention for the next round. Basaksehir can win on the road or potentially force extra time depending on the result.

The participation of Shomurodov and Fayzullayev will once again be at the center of attention for the Turkish club in the return leg.

UECL qualification, second round

Istanbul Basaksehir — Inter Turku — 1:1

Goals: Jepta, 16 — 0:1; Eren Bayram, 54 — 1:1.

Istanbul Basaksehir lineup: Sengezer, Sahiner, Bayram, Ba (Opoku, 61), Karbownik, Gunes, Kemen, Malli, Eldor Shomurodov (da Costa, 69), Brnic (Abbosbek Fayzullayev, 61), Yildirim (Selke, 69).