In a match from the 16th round of the MLS, Inter Miami defeated Chicago Fire 3-2 at home. Lionel Messi did not participate in the match, but Luis Suárez scored a brace and made a huge contribution to his team's victory.

Robert Lewandowski, playing for the visitors, spent 62 minutes on the pitch but failed to make an effective contribution.

The visitors took the lead via an own goal

The scoring opened in the 18th minute. Inter Miami goalkeeper Rios Novo put the ball into his own net, giving Chicago Fire a 1-0 lead.

The hosts did not wait long to respond. In the 27th minute, Luis Suárez successfully converted a penalty to restore parity.

The first half ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

Suárez seals his brace

Six minutes into the second half, Suárez found the back of the net once again. His 51st-minute goal put Inter Miami in the lead.

The Uruguayan striker thus became the author of a brace in the match.

However, Chicago Fire did not give up. In the 67th minute, Ditejane scored to bring the score to 2-2.

Plembek secures victory in the final minutes

The fate of the match was decided in the 87th minute. Substitute Plembek scored Inter Miami's third goal, securing three important points for the hosts.

The visitors were unable to equalize again in the remaining time, and the match ended 3-2.

Messi did not play

Inter Miami leader Lionel Messi did not participate in the match. In his absence, Luis Suárez took on the main responsibility for the team's attacks.

Suárez scored one goal from a penalty and one from open play, becoming the main hero of the victory.

Chicago Fire's star striker Robert Lewandowski played for 62 minutes.

Inter Miami in second place

After this victory, Inter Miami reached 34 points and is currently in second place in the overall league table.

Chicago Fire remains in sixth place with 26 points.

MLS, July 23

Inter Miami — Chicago Fire — 3-2

Goals: Suárez, 27-pen, 51; Plembek, 87 — Rios Novo, 18-og; Ditejane, 67.

Inter Miami: Rios Novo, Frey (Allen, 85), Mura, Mikael, Regilon, Bright, Segovia, Ruiz (Plembek, 69), Silvetti (Pinter, 74), Berterame, Suárez.