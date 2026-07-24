Official: Jurgen Klopp appointed as Germany national team head coach

The German Football Association (DFB) has reached a final decision regarding the management of the national team. After several months of negotiations, Jurgen Klopp, one of the world's most prestigious specialists, has been appointed as the new head coach of the Germany national team. This appointment follows the unexpected departure of Julian Nagelsmann from his post. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to reports, the 59-year-old specialist ended his activities at Red Bull prematurely to take this position. According to Goal.com, the contract signed with Klopp is intended for four years, and he is expected to lead the team until the 2030 World Cup. His staff will include long-time assistants Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders, and Sven Bender.

A new era and ambitious goals

Expressing his initial thoughts on his new role, Jurgen Klopp emphasized that managing the national team is a special honor for him. "The national team can unite us Germans like nothing else. That is exactly what makes this task so special for me. We will act together with humility and patience: we will form a team that fights for each other and is wholeheartedly supported by the entire nation," the coach noted.

According to DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, Klopp was the sole and primary candidate for the organization. His passionate approach, reputation among the people, and ability to inspire players are seen as the most suitable solution to overcome the current crisis in German football.

DFB Vice President Hans-Joachim Watzke also praised the appointment. In his view, Klopp is not only one of the best coaches in the world but also a leader capable of uniting people. This quality is currently considered essential for German football.

Little time for preparation

The adaptation period for the new coach will not be long. The Germany national team is scheduled to play four international matches in late September and early October. Klopp will need to change the team's playing style and instill his philosophy in the players within this short timeframe.

As a reminder, Jurgen Klopp managed Liverpool for many years, winning the Premier League and the Champions League with the team. His arrival at the national team is sparking great hope among German football fans, as the team had failed to achieve expected results in recent major tournaments.