Bogdan Guskov speaks confidently ahead of fight against Ankalayev

Bogdan Guskov, ranked tenth in the UFC light heavyweight division, is preparing for one of the biggest challenges of his career. The Uzbekistan-based fighter will step into the octagon in the main event of UFC Fight Night 282 in Abu Dhabi Magomed Ankalaevagainst.

Guskov admitted that he might be considered an underdog in this clash. However, he says that such a status has been a constant companion throughout his career and will not cause any mental pressure this time either.

The biggest fight of Guskov's career awaits

Bogdan Guskov will face Magomed Ankalaev, one of the top-ranked representatives of the light heavyweight division.

The bout is set as the main event of UFC Fight Night 282 in Abu Dhabi. This could be not just another contest for the Uzbekistan-based athlete, but an opportunity to drastically improve his standing in the division.

About the fight Information Tournament UFC Fight Night 282 Location Abu Dhabi Bout Bogdan Guskov vs. Magomed Ankalaev Guskov's ranking 10th place Bout status Main event of the tournament

“I was an underdog in every fight”

Commenting ahead of the fight, Guskov recalled that the majority of his opponents were rated higher than him.

“If we look at my career, especially my UFC fights, everything is moving upwards for me. All the guys were always in top positions. This is not new for me. I was an underdog in every fight. But it is irrelevant to me,” said Guskov.

These words show that the athlete is focusing on his preparation and capabilities rather than external assessments.

Why doesn't the underdog status scare him?

During his UFC career, Guskov has stepped into the octagon against highly rated opponents several times.

For this reason, he does not consider the odds or expert predictions given before the fight as a deciding factor. For him, the main goal is to execute his plan in the octagon and make the most of every opportunity.

A victory against Ankalaev could allow Guskov:

to climb higher in the rankings;

to get closer to the title race;

to become one of the biggest names in the UFC;

to record the most important result of his career.

Ankalaev will be a serious test

Magomed Ankalaev is considered one of the most dangerous fighters in the light heavyweight category. His high-level wrestling, distance control, and ability to manage the pace of the fight could be a difficult task for Guskov.

One of the main weapons of the Uzbekistan-based fighter is his powerful striking and ability to finish the contest early. Therefore, a single precise move in the bout could change the entire scenario.

Will there be a big sensation in Abu Dhabi?

Although Guskov enters this fight as a lower-ranked contender, he says he is used to such situations.

While this is a fight for Ankalaev to maintain his high status, it is an opportunity for Bogdan to take his entire career to a new level. Now, all questions will be answered in the octagon.

Do you think Bogdan Guskov can cause a sensation against Ankalaev? Leave your opinion in the comments.