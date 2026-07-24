Intel Catches Up with TSMC in the 1.4nm Chip Race: Production Set for 2028

·53·Technology
Intel Catches Up with TSMC in the 1.4nm Chip Race: Production Set for 2028

Semiconductor industry leader Intel Corporation has officially confirmed that it will begin mass production of its most advanced technological process, 14A (1.4nm class), one year ahead of schedule in 2028. This move is a key part of the company's strategy to regain its position in the technological race and catch up with its main competitor, Taiwan's TSMC. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan announced during the Q2 earnings report that the transition to the new technology is progressing faster than expected. According to ixbt.com, the company intends to release its first test processors based on 14A technology as early as the second half of 2027. A final decision on scaling up mass production is expected in the second quarter of 2028.

"I am encouraged by the growing customer interest in Intel's 14A process. I am confident that 14A will be a highly competitive solution in the market in terms of performance, energy efficiency, component density, and cost," noted Lip-Bu Tan. According to him, the new technology will be attractive not only for Intel products but also for external customers.

Success of the Intel Foundry Division

Intel's contract chip manufacturing division, Intel Foundry, is also showing positive results. As of the end of the second quarter of this year, the Intel 7, Intel 3, and Intel 18A processes have outperformed internal production schedules. This success is attributed to increased wafer yields, reduced cycle times, and optimized manufacturing processes.

Currently, the company is focusing on the 18A technology, which will serve as the foundation for the next generation of processors. Testing of the improved 18A-P version has already begun. However, Intel considers the 14A technology to be the next giant leap in the chipmaking industry.

Advantages of Future Technology

According to company data, the new 1.4nm technology features better transistor characteristics compared to 18A, with a significantly reduced defect rate. The PDK 0.5 development kit has already been provided to partners, and a more feature-rich PDK 0.9 version is expected in October.

Intel is currently expanding its library of ready-to-use IP blocks for the new process and continues negotiations with potential customers. While specific client names have not been disclosed, the company noted that demand for 14A technology is growing steadily from both internal divisions and external chip designers.

Against this backdrop, Intel is striving to strengthen its position in the global market. If 1.4nm chip production is successfully launched in 2028, it could usher in a new era for computer hardware and AI systems. For users, this means the future arrival of more powerful and energy-efficient laptops and server equipment.

IntelChipTechnologyProcessorSemiconductor
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