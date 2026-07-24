Ankalaev acknowledges Guskov's power: "It doesn't scare me"

·64·Sport
Ankalaev acknowledges Guskov's power: "It doesn't scare me"

Former UFC light heavyweight title contender Magomed Ankalaev stated that despite the change in opponent, his main goal remains unchanged. The Russian fighter, aiming to reclaim the championship belt, specifically acknowledged Bogdan Guskov's knockout power.

Ankalaev emphasized that he understands his opponent's dangers well, but this does not cause him any fear or anxiety.

Guskov replaces Rountree in the octagon

Initially, Magomed Ankalaev was scheduled to fight Khalil Rountree. However, after the opponent change, Uzbekistan representative Bogdan Guskov took his place.

Ankalaev says this change affects the preparation process to some extent, as the two fighters have different movement styles.

“Khalil Rountree was a southpaw. Bogdan is an orthodox fighter,” said Ankalaev.

Therefore, the coaching staff had to adjust the fight plan to the new opponent's characteristics.

“Guskov can knock out any fighter”

Ankalaev identified Guskov’s most dangerous weapon as his powerful punch.

“Guskov has a powerful punch that can knock out any fighter. It is very dangerous,” said the former contender.

The fighter from Uzbekistan can cause serious problems with a single accurate strike, making every second of the bout crucial.

Although Ankalaev does not underestimate his opponent's capabilities, he stated that he does not plan to act with excessive caution.

“It doesn't scare me”

The Russian fighter emphasized that Guskov's knockout power does not put him under mental pressure.

“It doesn't put me in fear or anxiety. There is no need for caution. I've been here for a long time. I'll step into the octagon and do my job.”

This statement shows that Ankalaev intends to fight in his own style and take the initiative from the very first minutes.

Ankalaev's goal remains unchanged

Even though the opponent has changed, Ankalaev's main goal is to continue his pursuit of the championship belt.

For Guskov, a victory over the former contender could become one of the biggest results of his career. Therefore, the clash between Ankalaev's experience and Bogdan's heavy hands will be the main intrigue.

Do you think Bogdan Guskov can surprise Ankalaev with his power? Leave your opinion in the comments.

UFCMagomed AnkalaevBogdan GuskovMMALight Heavyweight
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