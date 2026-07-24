Why did Guardiola reject the offer from the Italy national team?

Pep Guardiola considered the possibility of managing the Italy national team, but ultimately decided not to accept the offer. The renowned expert plans to take a break from football for now to spend more time with his family.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Guardiola seriously considered the option from the Italian Football Federation for several days. However, his return to football will be postponed.

Guardiola has made his final decision

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spanish expert discussed the possibility of managing the Italian national team this week.

After discussions between the parties, Guardiola decided to decline the offer.

At this stage, Pep preferred to rest and recharge his batteries rather than starting work with a new team.

There is currently no information regarding an official statement from the Italian Football Federation about the negotiations and Guardiola's decision.

Why did Pep turn down the Italy option?

According to the source, Guardiola's decision is not related to sports results or contract terms, but to his personal plans.

The expert wants to:

spend more time with his family;

rest after many years of work;

restore his physical and mental energy;

return to football at the right time.

For this reason, he preferred not to take on a new project managing a club or national team for now.

"Manchester City" created a historic era

Pep Guardiola's last workplace was "Manchester City". He worked at the English club for ten seasons, turning the team into one of the strongest in domestic and European football.

Competition Trophies won English Premier League 6 times UEFA Champions League 1 time

Guardiola established a style of play at City based on ball possession, high pressing, and positional attack. His tenure was one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

Italy national team to look for other candidates

Following Guardiola's refusal, the Italian Football Federation will have to consider other candidates for the head coach position.

As for Pep himself, it is currently unknown when and with which team he will return to football. Whether his next job will be at a club or a national team remains an open question.

However, every decision made by an expert like Guardiola undoubtedly generates great interest in the football world.

Do you think Guardiola should continue his career at a club or manage a national team? Leave your opinion in the comments.