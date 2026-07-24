Why did Guardiola reject the offer from the Italy national team?

·74·Sport
Why did Guardiola reject the offer from the Italy national team?

Pep Guardiola considered the possibility of managing the Italy national team, but ultimately decided not to accept the offer. The renowned expert plans to take a break from football for now to spend more time with his family.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Guardiola seriously considered the option from the Italian Football Federation for several days. However, his return to football will be postponed.

Guardiola has made his final decision

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spanish expert discussed the possibility of managing the Italian national team this week.

After discussions between the parties, Guardiola decided to decline the offer.

At this stage, Pep preferred to rest and recharge his batteries rather than starting work with a new team.

There is currently no information regarding an official statement from the Italian Football Federation about the negotiations and Guardiola's decision.

Why did Pep turn down the Italy option?

According to the source, Guardiola's decision is not related to sports results or contract terms, but to his personal plans.

The expert wants to:

  • spend more time with his family;

  • rest after many years of work;

  • restore his physical and mental energy;

  • return to football at the right time.

For this reason, he preferred not to take on a new project managing a club or national team for now.

"Manchester City" created a historic era

Pep Guardiola's last workplace was "Manchester City". He worked at the English club for ten seasons, turning the team into one of the strongest in domestic and European football.

Competition

Trophies won

English Premier League

6 times

UEFA Champions League

1 time

Guardiola established a style of play at City based on ball possession, high pressing, and positional attack. His tenure was one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

Italy national team to look for other candidates

Following Guardiola's refusal, the Italian Football Federation will have to consider other candidates for the head coach position.

As for Pep himself, it is currently unknown when and with which team he will return to football. Whether his next job will be at a club or a national team remains an open question.

However, every decision made by an expert like Guardiola undoubtedly generates great interest in the football world.

Do you think Guardiola should continue his career at a club or manage a national team? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Pep GuardiolaItalyManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lionel Messi to Miss MLS All-Star Game: Why Won't He Be Punished?Lionel Messi to Miss MLS All-Star Game: Why Won't He Be Punished?Today, 13:39Jose Mourinho Blocks Vinicius Junior Transfer: Arsenal's Plan in JeopardyJose Mourinho Blocks Vinicius Junior Transfer: Arsenal's Plan in JeopardyToday, 13:34Liverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedLiverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedToday, 12:57Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Today, 12:26Ruben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetRuben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetToday, 12:18Manchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGManchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGToday, 12:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed