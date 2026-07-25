Barcelona Concerned Over Frenkie de Jong's Decision: Club Fears Ansu Fati Scenario

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has decided to treat his right knee injury conservatively rather than undergoing surgery. Although the club's management and medical staff have stated they respect the player's choice, serious concerns have arisen within the team. According to sports reports, officials are worried that developments could take an unexpected turn, Goal.com reports.

The issue is that the Dutch player's torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee requires a lengthy recovery period. Barcelona doctors had recommended surgery, but De Jong refused to go under the knife. This situation has reminded the club's leadership of the unpleasant memories associated with Ansu Fati from three years ago.

Will the Ansu Fati Scenario Repeat?

The club's anxiety is not unfounded. In January 2022, forward Ansu Fati also refused surgery for a left hamstring injury and opted for conservative treatment. At the time, Barcelona doctors insisted that surgery was the safest route, but the player stood firm on his decision. Ultimately, this choice did not yield the expected results, dragging out the player's recovery and severely impacting his form.

A very similar situation is being observed with Frenkie de Jong: the club's medical staff and the player's views do not align. If conservative treatment proves ineffective and surgery is still required, the player could miss more than four months. This would undoubtedly be a major blow to the team's plans for the season.

It has been revealed that De Jong sustained this injury while on duty with the Netherlands national team during the World Cup. According to the player, national team doctors told him the injury was not very serious and that playing on would not worsen his condition. However, medical examinations upon his return to Barcelona showed a severe ligament tear.

Currently, Frenkie de Jong is one of the most influential and game-controlling players on the pitch for Barcelona. His long-term absence would create a massive void in midfield for Hansi Flick's side. The club management hopes for a quick and complication-free return for the player, but uncertainty over medical prognoses keeps tension high within the team.