Arsenal Join the Race for Vinicius Junior Transfer Amid Contract Dispute in Madrid

London club Arsenal have surprisingly emerged as one of the main contenders to secure the signing of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. Amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the Brazilian forward's future in the Spanish capital, the English champions are closely monitoring the situation. The Gunners aim to further strengthen their attacking line by signing a world-class star, according to Goal.com reports .

According to The Athletic, if the 26-year-old player fails to reach an agreement on a new contract with Real Madrid, Arsenal will prepare an official bid to acquire him. Having spent eight seasons at the Madrid club, Vinicius has developed into one of the most dangerous forwards in the world. However, with only 12 months remaining on his current deal, major transfer market speculation has been sparked.

While formal negotiations between the clubs have not yet begun, the London club's hierarchy fully supports the transfer idea. Arsenal officials are ready to take immediate action should Real Madrid decide to sell their star in the current transfer window to avoid losing him for free next year.

Salary Disagreements and Financial Issues

According to OK Diario, talks between Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid have reached an impasse. The player is demanding a net salary of 20 million euros per year. Meanwhile, Los Blancos hesitate to pay such a massive sum to the Brazilian star in order to maintain the team's overall wage structure and financial stability.

One of the factors further complicating the situation is the substantial loyalty bonus owed to the player next season. The Real Madrid management might even consider putting Vinicius on the transfer list to avoid such expenses and secure an economic profit.

Ever since joining from Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius Junior has become an integral part of the Madrid club. He managed to score 22 goals across all competitions in the 2025-26 season. Furthermore, he delivered effective performances for the Brazil national team at the World Cup, scoring 4 goals in 5 matches.

Arsenal's New Ambitions

Premier League title-winners Mikel Arteta do not want the team's momentum to stall. The addition of an experienced, trophy-winning player like Vinicius could give Arsenal an absolute edge on European stages. The player's wealth of Champions League experience is considered invaluable for the London club.

Vinicius Junior has made a total of 375 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists. His trophy cabinet includes three La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies, and a Copa del Rey. As Goal.com emphasizes, this very winning mentality could be the missing piece the Gunners need.