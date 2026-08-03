Mourinho picks Real's three stars: the main intrigue lies with Vinicius

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Mourinho picks Real's three stars: the main intrigue lies with Vinicius

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho intends to preserve the team's core attacking nucleus. According to reports, the Portuguese specialist has informed the club's management that Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior will play a crucial role in the upcoming project.

However, among the three players, only Vinicius's future remains under serious question. The Brazilian winger has less than a year left on his contract, while Arsenal is closely monitoring the situation.

Mourinho wants to keep Real's main trio

According to The Touchline, Mourinho discussed the futures of the three leading players with the club's management. The coach stated that he is in favor of keeping Mbappe, Bellingham, and Vinicius in the team.

This information has not yet been confirmed by an official statement from Real Madrid. However, Sky Sports also reported that Mourinho holds Vinicius in high regard and wants to keep the Brazilian player in the squad.

Jose Mourinho was officially appointed as Real Madrid's head coach on June 11, 2026. A three-year contract until June 30, 2029, was signed with the Portuguese specialist. This marks his second managerial stint at the Madrid club.

Why is the main question centered around Vinicius?

There are no reports of serious negotiations regarding Mbappe and Bellingham leaving the team in the near future. The situation surrounding Vinicius is much more complex due to his current contract nearing its expiration.

According to official Real Madrid information, the Brazilian player's contract is valid until June 30, 2027. This means that if the club fails to reach a new agreement, the 26-year-old winger could become a free agent next summer.

Consequently, the Madrid club faces three potential paths:

  • Signing a new long-term contract with Vinicius;

  • Considering a suitable offer in the summer if negotiations yield no results;

  • Accepting the risk of keeping the player for another season and losing him for free.

The third option is considered the most financially dangerous for Real Madrid.

How serious is Arsenal's interest?

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal has explored the possibility of signing Vinicius and is monitoring the player's contractual situation. However, initial reports emphasized that there have been no official negotiations or concrete transfer bids between the clubs.

The London club's interest is understandable: with his one-on-one duels on the left wing, high speed, and experience in big games, Vinicius could take Arsenal's attack to a new level.

At the same time, such a transfer would require very high wages, a signing bonus, and a potentially massive transfer fee. Therefore, the existence of interest does not mean a deal is close.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stated that the squad could be further strengthened before the summer transfer window closes, but he did not personally confirm the reports regarding Vinicius.

Recent news working in Real's favor

On July 28, Sky Sports reported that Vinicius will stay at Real Madrid in the current transfer window. According to the source, the Madrid club does not plan to sell him and remains confident that an agreement on a new contract will be reached.

This news does not mean that the transfer saga involving Arsenal is completely off the table. Since the contract has not yet been officially extended, the intrigue surrounding the player's long-term future remains.

The main difference is as follows:

Issue

Current Status

Leaving this summer

Real does not want to sell

Arsenal's interest

Exists, but no deal confirmed

New contract

Negotiations ongoing

Current agreement

Until June 30, 2027

Mourinho's stance

In favor of keeping Vinicius

Why does Mourinho need this trio?

Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham are not players who fulfill the exact same functions. Their diverse characteristics allow Mourinho to build his attack through multiple scenarios.

Mbappe can operate as a central striker or cut in from the left wing towards the goal. Vinicius excels at beating defenders in one-on-one situations and creating open space. Meanwhile, Bellingham is tasked with surging into the penalty area as a second wave and connecting the midfield with the attack.

However, simply keeping the three stars in the same squad is not enough. Mourinho will need to correctly distribute their zones on the pitch, define their defensive responsibilities, and harmonize personal goals with team balance.

Time is working against Real regarding Vinicius

With each passing month, Vinicius's contract situation complicates matters in the transfer market. If a new agreement is not signed, other clubs' negotiating positions will strengthen, and the fee Real can demand is likely to decrease.

Therefore, while Mourinho's desire to keep the player is important, the final issue will not be resolved by the coach's wishes alone. An agreement regarding the salary, bonuses, image rights, and the player's status within the team in the new contract is also necessary.

In the current situation, the most likely scenario is that Vinicius will begin at least the 2026/27 season at Real. But until a new contract is officially signed, his name will remain one of the main topics on the European transfer market.

Do you think Real should agree to the terms Vinicius is demanding, or would it be better to sell him if a huge offer comes in? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!

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