Women’s Champions League: Giants Learn Their Qualifying Opponents

the main l 1st stage of the 2026/27 UEFA Women’s Champions League season. The draw was held for the third qualifying round, which offers a route to the main stage. According to Goal.com, the draw revealed the decisive opponents for Europe’s leading teams, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG. Goal.com reports .

In the league path of qualifying, clubs competing based on their positions in domestic championships face one another. The results recorded at this stage are crucial, as they will determine the teams’ fate for the season.

Tough Tests for Chelsea and Real Madrid

According to the draw, Chelsea will face Spain’s Real Sociedad for a place in the main stage. The first leg of the two-match tie will be played in London. Real Sociedad are participating in the competition for only the second time in their history and earned another opportunity after finishing third in Liga F.

However, a very difficult test awaits the Spanish side, as Chelsea were finalists in 2021 and have reached the semi-finals in three of the last four seasons. Although the London club faced some difficulties last season, they have strengthened their squad by signing players such as Katie McCabe, Melvine Malard, Giulia Dragoni and Manaka Matsukubo.

Other Key Clashes

The tie between Eintracht Frankfurt and PSG has become one of the most attractive fixtures in qualifying. Eintracht Frankfurt, who finished third in the German championship, reached the semi-finals of the European competition last season. The Parisian side, meanwhile, endured a disappointing campaign in international competition last year, collecting just two points in the group stage.

Real Madrid, three-time Champions League quarter-finalists, will also take on Dutch club Ajax. Two-time winners Wolfsburg will face Inter, who finished second in Serie A last season.

In the champions path of qualifying, domestic champions PSV Eindhoven, Brann and Belgian side OH Leuven will continue their battle for a place in the main league stage.