The legend of Uzbek boxing has passed away: “Tashkent Tiger” Rufat Risqiev dies

Uzbekistan and world sport have suffered a heavy loss. The first world champion in the history of Uzbek boxing, legendary master of the sweet science Rufat Risqiev has passed away at the age of 76.

This was officially announced by Zafar Imomxo'jaev, press secretary of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan (NOC). The famous boxer, who earned the nickname “Tashkent Tiger” at international arenas for his unique style and fierce attacks, left an indelible mark on the history of national sport.

Victories that made history: The first world champion and Olympic finalist

Rufat Risqiev was one of the first athletes to take Uzbek sport to an entirely new level on the international stage:

1974 — World champion: He made history by winning the gold medal at the inaugural World Championships held in Havana, Cuba;

1976 — Silver medal at the Montreal Olympics: By reaching the Olympic final and stepping onto the podium, he won a special place in the hearts of fans as the first Uzbek boxer to achieve this feat;

International triumphs: Throughout his career, he was recognized as unbeatable at the most prestigious international tournaments held in countries including the United States, Cuba, Austria, the former Yugoslavia and Spain.

Central Asia’s first professional referee and dedicated coach

Even after ending his career in elite sport, Rufat Asadovich did not distance himself from his beloved field:

A historic referee: He became the first among Central Asian countries to earn the status of an international-category professional boxing referee (WBA) and officiated world championship bouts;

State recognition: For his unparalleled contribution to the development of Uzbek sport, he was awarded the “For Outstanding Services”, “Respect of the People and Homeland” and “Badge of Honor” orders.

Rufat Risqiev’s unparalleled courage in the national and international ring laid the foundation for today’s Uzbek boxing school to reach a leading position in the world. His name and illustrious journey will forever remain a great school and an example for future generations of athletes.

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