Decisive stage: Where does Javokhir Sindarov stand in the tournament standings?

The prestigious Grand Chess Tour series’ decisive leg, the Sinquefield Cup 2026 is taking place in St. Louis, USA, with the world’s chess elite competing.

Ten of the world’s strongest grandmasters are competing for the main prize in this prestigious super-tournament, which is being held in a nine-round round-robin format in classical chess. Representing Uzbekistan, our young grandmaster Javokhir Sindorov came through another difficult test in Round 6.

Round 6: Draw against Caruana and Giri’s only win

The sixth-round games featured intense and uncompromising battles:

Sindorov–Caruana clash: Playing with the white pieces, Javokhir Sindorov faced American chess star and one of the tournament leaders, Fabiano Caruana and secured a draw while maintaining the initiative;

The only win of the round: In the only decisive game of Round 6, Dutchman Anish Giri defeated his compatriot Jorden van Foreest All other games ended in draws.

After six rounds, Sindorov has five draws and one loss and remains without a win.

Standings ahead of Round 7

As the decisive part of the tournament approaches, the standings are as follows:

1st place: Wesley So (USA) — 4 points (sole leader);

2nd–5th places: Fabiano Caruana (USA), Vincent Keymer (Germany), Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) — 3.5 points each ;

6th–7th places: Levon Aronian (USA), Sam Sevian (USA) — 3 points each ;

8th–9th places: Javokhir Sindorov (Uzbekistan) — 2.5 points (8th place on tiebreak criteria), Anish Giri (Netherlands) — 2.5 points ;

10th place: Jorden van Foreest (Netherlands) — 1 point.

Today: Sindorov faces Vincent Keymer with the black pieces

Today, August 17, the Round 7 games of the tournament will be played:

Game of the day: Javokhir Sindorov will play with the black pieces against strong German grandmaster Vincent Keymer who is among the tournament leaders;

Starting time: The games will begin at 22:00Tashkent time.

This game will be crucial for Sindorov as he seeks to climb the standings and claim his first win.

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