Javohir Sindarov to participate in a major tournament in India

Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov will have another opportunity to showcase his skills at a prestigious chess competition. He will participate in the fourth season of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, held in Bengaluru, India, from September 5–13, FYERS American Gambits for the team.

This time, our compatriot will not just be a regular team member, but will compete as Icon — the primary player on the first board Sindarov's role as the team leader is further increasing interest in the tournament.

A new status for Sindarov

In the 2026 season of the Global Chess League, Sindarov has been designated as the Icon player for the FYERS American Gambits. The team roster also includes players such as Daniil Dubov, Nihal Sarin, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Sara Khadem, and Marc-Andria Maurizzi.

For Javohir Sindarov, this tournament will be an important opportunity to prove himself as a team leader on the first board.

According to official Global Chess League data, the Uzbek grandmaster is currently ranked 4th in the world. During his previous participation in the GCL, he recorded 10 wins, 11 draws, and 6 losses.

Chess stars gather in Bengaluru

In addition to Sindarov, a number of world chess leaders will participate in the tournament. Among them are:

Magnus Carlsen;

Viswanathan Anand;

Alireza Firouzja;

Ian Nepomniachtchi;

Daniil Dubov;

Nihal Sarin.

Carlsen returns to the competition as part of the Alpine APL Pipers team. His team is the winner of the 2025 season.

What is the tournament format?

In the 2026 Global Chess League, six franchise teams will participate. In the main stage, teams will compete against each other in a double round-robin system.

Information Indicator Competition Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Season Season 4 Location Bengaluru, India Dates September 5–13 Teams 6 Sindarov's team FYERS American Gambits Sindarov's status Icon, board one Prize pool 1 million dollars

The initial stage of the competition will be held from September 5–12. The top two teams will compete in the final for the championship on September 13. The total prize pool is 1 million US dollars.

Why is this tournament important for Sindarov?

For Javohir Sindarov, the competition in Bengaluru is not just a regular club tournament. He is approaching one of the most important stages of his chess career this year.

Sindarov won the 2026 Candidates Tournament, earning the right to compete for the world championship. At the end of the year, he will play against the reigning world champion, Dommaraju Gukesh, for the world title. According to Reuters, both players are 20 years old, making it one of the youngest world championship matches in history.

Therefore, the Global Chess League allows him to test his preparation once again against high-level opponents.

All eyes are now on Sindarov

By playing on the first board in the Bengaluru tournament, the Uzbek grandmaster takes on great responsibility for the team's main results.

The Global Chess League, starting on September 5, is expected to become not only a team victory for Sindarov but also one of the important chess tests before the world championship.