The Sinquefield Cup, one of the world’s most prestigious chess tournaments, ended dramatically. Wesley So, the US grandmaster, defeated India’s young star Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in the decisive tiebreak to claim the top prize for the second consecutive time and the third time in his career. Uzbek young grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov also finished in the top three among the world’s strongest chess players.

An Armageddon draw and the championship trophy

After both rapid games in the tournament’s title match ended in draws, the championship was decided in an Armageddon game. Wesley So, who had the advantage of playing with the black pieces, secured the draw he needed to become tournament champion and collect the $87,500 prize.

Uzbek The 20-year-old talent Javokhir Sindarov scored 5 points after 9 classical games and shared third place with Germany’s Vincent Keymer.

Sinquefield Cup: Final standings and prize fund

Place Grandmaster / Country Points scored / Status Prize ($) 1st place Wesley So (USA) Champion (Armageddon victory) $87,500 2nd place R. Praggnanandhaa (India) Finalist (lost in the tiebreak) $77,500 3rd place Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) 5 points in 9 games $42,500 3rd place Vincent Keymer (Germany) 5 points in 9 games $42,500

Another success for Uzbek chess

Javokhir Sindarov’s top-three finish in the super-tournament and his substantial prize once again prove that he is securing a firm place among the world chess elite.

Do you think Javokhir Sindarov is fully ready to win the Candidates Tournament for the world title in the coming years?

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