José Mourinho Reveals Tactical Plan for Real Madrid

·24·Sport
José Mourinho Reveals Tactical Plan for Real Madrid

José Mourinho has made a tactical decision for Real Madrid regarding the playing style he will implement. According to Tomas González-Martín, the Portuguese coach has chosen the 4-2-3-1 formation as the team's main option.

The most interesting aspect is that Mourinho wants Real Madrid to once again emphasize fast, direct football, as during his previous spell at the club.

Mourinho's plan: 4-2-3-1 and fast football

Reports say that Mourinho tested the 4-2-3-1 formation during preseason training. In this system, the team operates through an attacking midfielder and places strong emphasis on quickly transitioning into counterattacks after an opponent's mistake. Information from the preseason matches also indicates that this formation has become Mourinho's primary option.

Real Madrid's playing style will change

The following style of football is expected from the new Real Madrid:

  • direct attacks;

  • short, fast passes;

  • immediate attacks after winning possession;

  • exploiting the spaces left by opponents;

  • relying on high speed in counterattacks.

This style recalls Mourinho's first spell at Real Madrid. At that time, the Madrid side caused major problems for opponents with its extremely fast counterattacks. The current squad also has plenty of quick attackers, which could allow the Portuguese coach to restore this style of football.

The main intrigue is this: Can Mourinho restore Real Madridto its former fast and dangerous identity?

No new signings expected

Mourinho has also indicated that he is satisfied with his current squad and does not expect additional players to arrive. He believes in working with the available players and developing their potential.

Direction

Mourinho's plan

Main formation

4-2-3-1

Playing style

Fast and direct

Attacks

Short passes and counterattacks

Transfers

No new signings are expected for now

Main objective

Making maximum use of the current squad

The first official match will reveal everything

Mourinho's new tactical plan is clear in theory. Now the main question is: How effectively can Real Madrid use this formation in competitive matches?

How Mourinho's 4-2-3-1 system works in the new season, especially with the attacking stars, will be one of the biggest talking points for Real Madrid fans.

Do you think Mourinho's 4-2-3-1 formation is the right choice for Real Madrid? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with football fans on Telegram and other social networks.

José MourinhoReal MadridTomas González-Martín
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Javier Mendez Was Shocked by Michael Morales Losing 23 kgJavier Mendez Was Shocked by Michael Morales Losing 23 kgToday, 17:00The Most Expensive Showdown in History: Naoya Inoue vs Jesse RodriguezThe Most Expensive Showdown in History: Naoya Inoue vs Jesse RodriguezToday, 16:51Jon Jones Pushes Back Against Calling Islam Makhachev the GOATJon Jones Pushes Back Against Calling Islam Makhachev the GOATToday, 16:46Contract Signed for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua FightContract Signed for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua FightToday, 16:40Unexpected change at Neftchi: Juan Cruz Hill leaves coaching staffUnexpected change at Neftchi: Juan Cruz Hill leaves coaching staffToday, 16:38Messi Scores 922nd Goal, Inter Miami Let Victory Slip AwayMessi Scores 922nd Goal, Inter Miami Let Victory Slip AwayToday, 16:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday