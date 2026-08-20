José Mourinho Reveals Tactical Plan for Real Madrid

José Mourinho has made a tactical decision for Real Madrid regarding the playing style he will implement. According to Tomas González-Martín, the Portuguese coach has chosen the 4-2-3-1 formation as the team's main option.

The most interesting aspect is that Mourinho wants Real Madrid to once again emphasize fast, direct football, as during his previous spell at the club.

Mourinho's plan: 4-2-3-1 and fast football

Reports say that Mourinho tested the 4-2-3-1 formation during preseason training. In this system, the team operates through an attacking midfielder and places strong emphasis on quickly transitioning into counterattacks after an opponent's mistake. Information from the preseason matches also indicates that this formation has become Mourinho's primary option.

Real Madrid's playing style will change

The following style of football is expected from the new Real Madrid:

direct attacks;

short, fast passes;

immediate attacks after winning possession;

exploiting the spaces left by opponents;

relying on high speed in counterattacks.

This style recalls Mourinho's first spell at Real Madrid. At that time, the Madrid side caused major problems for opponents with its extremely fast counterattacks. The current squad also has plenty of quick attackers, which could allow the Portuguese coach to restore this style of football.

The main intrigue is this: Can Mourinho restore Real Madridto its former fast and dangerous identity?

No new signings expected

Mourinho has also indicated that he is satisfied with his current squad and does not expect additional players to arrive. He believes in working with the available players and developing their potential.

Direction Mourinho's plan Main formation 4-2-3-1 Playing style Fast and direct Attacks Short passes and counterattacks Transfers No new signings are expected for now Main objective Making maximum use of the current squad

The first official match will reveal everything

Mourinho's new tactical plan is clear in theory. Now the main question is: How effectively can Real Madrid use this formation in competitive matches?

How Mourinho's 4-2-3-1 system works in the new season, especially with the attacking stars, will be one of the biggest talking points for Real Madrid fans.

Do you think Mourinho's 4-2-3-1 formation is the right choice for Real Madrid? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with football fans on Telegram and other social networks.