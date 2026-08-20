Juventus considering Mateo Retegui transfer

Italian club Juventus are exploring the possibility of signing Italy striker Mateo Retegui before the transfer window closes, aiming to strengthen their attack. According to Tuttosport, the Turin club's head coach has demanded the addition of another centre-forward, with the 27-year-old considered a suitable candidate for the role. Goal.com reports .

The player, who currently represents Al-Qadsiah, had also been on Juventus' radar during previous transfer windows. However, the interest is now considerably more serious. The club's head coach knows the player's qualities well from the Italy national team and highly values his mobility and sense of positioning in the penalty area.

The main obstacles to the transfer

The Turin club have made several changes to their squad this summer. Although new players have joined the team, Dusan Vlahovic was released for free, while Lois Openda left on loan. As a result, the coaching staff believe they need another experienced player to add depth to the attack.

Nevertheless, there are significant financial obstacles to the deal. The player's annual salary at the Saudi Arabian club is extremely high, making it one of the main barriers for the Turin side. Juventus must also sell striker Jonathan David before making another signing.

The chances for both parties

According to Tuttosport, if the 27-year-old striker wants to return to Italian football, Juventus would prefer to initially sign him on loan. Sporting director Marco Ottolini also supports the idea, having previously been the executive who brought the player to Genoa.

The striker, whose contract runs until 2028, appeared for Al-Qadsiah in the opening round of the Saudi Pro League. However, his huge annual salary of €20 million makes the transfer difficult unless Al-Qadsiah agree to cover a substantial portion of his wages.

With little time remaining before the transfer window closes, the Juventus board are racing against the clock. Unless the financial terms are agreed, the prospect of bringing Mateo Retegui to Turin remains slim.