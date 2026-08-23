“We were amazed”: Mourinho praises Carlos Espí’s sensational goal!

The Madrid side started the new La Liga season with a victory. However, after the 2-1 win against Espanyol, the most discussed person was not Kylian Mbappé or other team stars, but 21-year-old Carlos Espí, who made his official debut for Real Madrid.

The young forward came off the bench and, just 10 minutes later, scored the decisive winning goal in the 90th minute.

But it wasn't just the goal that impressed Mourinho.

1. Came off the bench and decided the fate of the match

It wasn't an easy game for Real Madrid. As the match reached its final minutes and every episode became crucial, Carlos Espí stepped onto the pitch.

His debut followed the script every player dreams of: first official match, decisive moments, and a winning goal for the team.

This strike showed how Espí's career at Real Madrid has begun. But in the press conference, the coach highlighted not just the goal, but another action from the forward.

“Carlos is a fantastic player. When we analyzed his profile, we were absolutely amazed.”

2. Potential transfer to Fulham sparked a new search

Mourinho stated that the team seriously considered the new forward position after it became known that Gonzalo García might move to Fulham.

After that, the club's management and scouting department discussed several options. Carlos Espí was among them.

According to the coach, after analyzing Espí's game and potential, the club was seriously impressed by his capabilities.

About Carlos Espí Age — 21 years old Former club — Levante Transfer fee — 25 million euros Debut for Real Madrid — against Espanyol Debut result — winning goal

3. Why did Mourinho praise Espí specifically?

The Portuguese specialist believes that Carlos Espí possesses not only the ability to score goals but also the trait of working for the team.

“He is still very young, and we needed exactly such a player. Espí is a very positive and cheerful guy. He lives with a dream, but works diligently.”

Mourinho also focused on the forward's decision-making on the pitch. He noted that while the goal was the decisive episode, the situation where Espí passed the ball to Mbappé was also an important signal for the coach.

This shows that the new forward acts not only for personal results but also for team football.

4. Is the 25 million euro transfer starting to pay off?

Real Madrid signed Carlos Espí from Levante for 25 million euros. For a young player, this was a great sign of trust and a huge responsibility.

Of course, it is too early to draw sharp conclusions about the player's future based on a single match. However, Espí made the most of his opportunity by scoring an important goal in his very first official match in a Real Madrid jersey.

His debut also sparked great interest among Madrid fans.

The most important answer — more than just a goal

Carlos Espí's decisive goal against Espanyol was undoubtedly the highlight of his debut.

But for Mourinho, the most important conclusion was different.

The 21-year-old forward showed that in a decisive situation, he is capable not only of scoring but also of seeing his teammate when necessary. The episode where he passed to Mbappé became the point the coach highlighted.

So, Real Madrid's new forward didn't just score the winner in his first game. He also showed Mourinho that he is a team player.

Now the main question arises: will Carlos Espí leave this debut as just a bright start, or Real Madridwill he become an important figure in the new attack? Time will answer this question, but his first step in Madrid was very confident.