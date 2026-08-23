Barcelona announces squad for first match: Why is Rodri missing?

The Catalan Barcelona club is preparing for its first official match of the new La Liga season. Head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed an extended squad of 23 players for the crucial clash against Elche.

The main point of interest for fans and experts is that the Ballon d'Or winner Manchester Citysensationally signed during the summer transfer window, Rodri, has not been included in the squad.

Barcelona's full squad against Elche:

Hansi Flick has called up the following 23 players for the away match:

Goalkeepers: Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczęsny, Aller;

Defenders: João Cancelo, Pau Cubarsí, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martín, Jules Koundé, Eric García, Cortés, Espart, Pesker;

Midfielders: Gavi, Fermín López, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Farinyas;

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Gordon, Abdelkarim.

What is the reason for Rodri's absence?

The coaching staff has already explained why the experienced Spanish midfielder was left out:

Late arrival to training: Rodri joined team training late after his summer transfer from Manchester Cityto the Catalan giants;

Not at full match fitness: Head coach Hansi Flick stated that the midfielder is not yet in the physical condition to play a full 90 minutes in the season opener and preferred not to take any risks.

Match time and start details

The match between Elche and Barcelona starts today, August 23 at 00:30Tashkent time. The Catalans aim to start the season with an important away victory.

Now all eyes are on the Elche vs Barcelona match. Rodri will not be on the pitch, but the Catalans must prove their strength in one of their first major tests of the new season. We will soon find out what result Barcelona achieves in this match and when Rodri will make his debut.