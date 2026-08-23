The new English Premier League season is beginning. In the first round, Manchester City will host Bournemouth at home.

One of the most anticipated questions ahead of the match has been answered: Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov will start for Manchester City.Head coach Enzo Maresca has announced his starting eleven. Khusanov is expected to partner Ruben Dias in central defense.

Manchester City's starting lineup:

Goalkeeper:Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Rico Lewis, Elliot Anderson, Nico O'Reilly

Forwards: Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland

The Uzbek footballer starting for an English top club is considered a landmark event in the history of Uzbek football. Match information:

Round:

English Premier League, Matchday 1

Opponents: Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Time: Tashkent time

18:00 Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Broadcast: Live text commentary will be available on the LiveResult portal.

The first big test of the new season for Khusanov Abdukodir Khusanov's inclusion in the starting lineup has further increased interest among Uzbek football fans.

He will need to partner Dias in central defense to counter Bournemouth's attacks. This is a crucial opportunity for Khusanov to prove himself in his first Premier League match of the season.

Manchester City aims to secure their first three points of the championship following a 0-3 defeat to Arsenal.

The most important question: Can Khusanov justify the trust placed in him?

Maresca put Khusanov in the starting lineup from the first round. Now it is up to the player.

If the Uzbek defender performs reliably in the first Premier League match of the season at the Etihad, it could be a significant step for his status in the team.

All eyes are on the start of the new season at the Etihad and, of course, on Abdukodir Khusanov's performance.

O‘zbekistonlik himoyachi «Etixad»dagi mavsumning birinchi Premer-liga bahsida ishonchli o‘yin ko‘rsatsa, bu uning jamoadagi mavqei uchun muhim qadam bo‘lishi mumkin.

Barcha e’tibor esa «Etixad»dagi yangi mavsum startiga va, albatta, Abduqodir Xusanovning o‘yiniga qaratiladi.