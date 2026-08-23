Abdukodir Husanov's Manchester Cityrapid development could also be reflected in the virtual arena. The Uzbekistan national team and English club defender EA SPORTS FC 27 has been noted as one of the players expected to receive the biggest rating boost in the new version of the football simulator.

FC Tools Hub experts report that the 22-year-old defender's new overall rating in the game is expected to be 82 .

If this figure is confirmed, Husanov's rating will have increased by 5 points in one year.

However, for Uzbek football fans, the most interesting aspect is not just the rating increase.

1. Husanov could become an 82-rated player

According to projected ratings, Abdukodir Husanov's FC 27overall score will reach 82.

Indicator Information Player Abdukodir Husanov Position Center-back Expected FC 27 rating 82 Growth compared to previous version +5 Club Manchester City Age 22

If these data are confirmed in official ratings, Husanov's value in the virtual field will have risen significantly in line with his growth last season.

2. Husanov alongside Marmoush

Interestingly, in the new projected ratings, the Uzbek defender Manchester City'sEgyptian forward Omar Marmoush is expected to have the same rating.

Both players' ratings are estimated at 82 .

This shows that Husanov's status at the club and his recent progress are also being highly valued in the world of virtual football.

3. Who has the highest rating at Manchester City?

The highest rating at the club is expected to belong to Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker's rating is 91, and his potential +1 .

Thus, the rating gap between Husanov and Haaland is 9 points.

For Husanov, the main focus is not on the number itself, but on the +5 growth in one year.

4. The Uzbek defender's journey at Manchester City

Abdukodir Husanov joined Manchester City in January 2025.

The Uzbek defender moved to the Manchester side from the French club Lens for 40 million euros .

This transfer was one of the most important stages of Husanov's career in European football.

The 22-year-old center-back has won two trophies during his time at Manchester City. Last season, he won the FA Cup and the League Cup.

5. Why might Husanov's rating increase?

Husanov is gaining attention for his reliable actions on the pitch as a center-back.

Experts consider him one of the most promising young players in Asian football.

The competition and high-level matches at Manchester City are becoming another important stage for his development.

Therefore, the increase in his FC 27 rating from 77 to 82 can be seen as a figure corresponding to his recent progress.

6. However, there is one important point

Husanov's 82 rating is currently not officially confirmed information.

The figures released by FC Tools Hub experts are estimates. The indicators may change until the final ratings are officially announced by EA SPORTS.

Therefore, it is too early to accept 82 as Husanov's final rating.

Most important conclusion: virtual rating also shows Husanov's growth

Abdukodir Husanov's 82 rating in FC 27 information, although not officially confirmed, the estimated figure itself is noteworthy for the Uzbek player.

If the ratings are confirmed in this form, Husanov will have recorded a 5-point increase in one year.

The value of the player, who is winning trophies at Manchester City and becoming one of the main representatives of the Uzbekistan defense in the national team, is expected to increase significantly in the virtual field.

Now all interest is focused on the announcement of EA SPORTS FC 27's official ratings . Then it will be known whether Husanov will really have an 82 rating or if the final number will be different.