Who is Meliqo‘ziyev’s next opponent? Manager clarifies

Social media reports refuted: a different opponent is being considered for the Uzbek boxer

Famous Uzbek boxer Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyev's next fight reports circulating on social media have been clarified.

Earlier, some channels claimed the 29-year-old fighter on October 31 in Saudi Arabia would face Mexican Armando Resendiz in the ring had appeared.

However, this report has not been confirmed by Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyev.

1. The fight with Resendiz will not happen

Insider Jalol Ahmedov contacted Meliqo‘ziyev's manager, Alik Frolov, regarding this information.

The managers deniedthe circulating report.

“I contacted the managers regarding the report circulating on some channels that the Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyev vs. Armando Resendiz fight would take place on October 31 in Saudi Arabia.They denied this report and mentioned they are working on Jaime Munguia,” Ahmedov reported.

Thus, there is currently no basis to accept the information about the Meliqo‘ziyev — Resendiz fight as an official plan.

2. Jaime Munguia option emerges for Meliqo‘ziyev

Notably, it has become known that the Uzbek boxer's team is working on a different opponent.

They are considering the Jaime Munguia option.

Munguia is a Mexican boxer who has made a big name for himself in professional boxing. If this fight is organized, it could become one of the most serious tests in Meliqo‘ziyev's career.

For now, no official information has been provided regarding the stage of negotiations between the two sides or the exact date of the fight.

3. The October 31 date is also unconfirmed

The report circulating on social media indicated not only the opponent but also the date and location of the fight.

According to it:

Information Circulating report Current status Opponent Armando Resendiz Denied Date October 31 No official confirmation Location Saudi Arabia No official confirmation Opponent under consideration — Jaime Munguia

So, the most important information regarding Meliqo‘ziyev's next fight is currently — that the Resendiz option has been rejected and efforts are being made to fight Munguia.

4. Why is the Munguia option interesting?

If the Meliqo‘ziyev — Munguia fight is organized, it will be a high-profile clash for the Uzbek boxer.

Meliqo‘ziyev has been testing himself against high-level opponents in the professional ring. A potential fight with Munguia could mark a new stage in his career.

However, it must be emphasized that this is currently only a negotiated option .

Conclusion

The report about Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyev fighting Armando Resendiz on October 31 in Saudi Arabia has not been confirmed.

According to insider Jalol Ahmedov, who contacted Meliqo‘ziyev's manager Alik Frolov, this information has been denied.

At the moment, the Uzbek boxer's team is working on the option of organizing a fight with Jaime Munguia.

Now the main question is one: Will Meliqo‘ziyev meet Munguia in the ring? Official confirmation is still awaited.