“Welcome back, Enzo!”: Huge banner for Maresca unveiled at the Etihad

·32·Sport
“Welcome back, Enzo!”: Huge banner for Maresca unveiled at the Etihad

In the opening round of the new Premier League season, reigning champions Manchester City are hosting Bournemouth at home. Before kick-off, the Manchester faithful put on a touching display dedicated to the team's new head coach, Enzo Maresca.

A massive banner featuring the Italian tactician appeared in the stands of the Etihad Stadium, bearing the warm message: “Welcome back! Welcome, Enzo”

Familiar walls: The bond between Maresca and City

Enzo Maresca is no stranger to the City system:

  • Success with the youth: The coach previously worked successfully as head coach of the Manchester Cityyouth team;

  • The Guardiola school: Later, he joined Pep Guardiola's senior coaching staff, contributing to many of the club's triumphs.

Cold shower on the pitch: Guests lead in the first half

Despite the festive welcome from the fans, the first 45 minutes did not go as easily as expected for the hosts:

  • Tavernier's goal: In the 26th minute, Bournemouth player Marcus Tavernier finished a quick and beautiful combination with a precise strike to open the scoring;

  • First-half result: The teams went into the break at 0-1, with the visitors holding a surprise lead.

Now, Manchester Cityunder Enzo Maresca must make drastic tactical changes in the second half to rescue the game and start the season successfully.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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