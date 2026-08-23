Fiery Clash: Newcastle and Liverpool Starting XIs Announced

The first matchday of the English Premier League brings fans a true blockbuster clash. In the season's first official match, Liverpool will visit St. James' Park to face an uncompromising Newcastle away from home.

This encounter holds great significance as it marks the official debut for Liverpool's new head coach, Andoni Iraola, as the manager of the Merseyside club. The Spanish tactician is ready to showcase the team's revamped identity from the very first round.

New look for Liverpool: Wirtz, Isak, and Frimpong start from the first minute!

Iraola has selected the following starting XI for the away game:

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Jeremie Frimpong, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoa, Florian Wirtz

Forwards: Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak

The reinforcements in the attack and wing positions suggest that the Merseysiders intend to play aggressive football from the opening round.

Newcastle's starting 11

Playing at home with the sole aim of victory, the 'Magpies' will start the match with the following lineup:

Starting XI: Hornicek, Hall, Botman, Wissa, Osula, Barnes, Shaw, Schär, Elanga, Dedić, Miley.

Match time and start details

Round: English Premier League, Matchday 1

Fixture: Newcastle vs Liverpool

Kick-off time: Today, August 23, at 20:30

Andoni Iraola This away match for Liverpool, led by Andoni Iraola, will be the first serious test in demonstrating their title ambitions for the new season.