Record transfer: Manchester City signs Morocco national team wonderkid
One of the biggest and most sensational deals of the summer transfer window has been completed. The English champions Manchester City have successfully finalized the transfer of the 18-year-old central midfielder playing for the French club Lille, Ayyoub Bouaddi.
RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins reports that negotiations between the two clubs have concluded with a full agreement. Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano has also fully confirmed this massive deal.
An absolute record for Lille and a bonus structure
This agreement opens a new chapter in French football financially:
Transfer fee: Manchester Citywill pay a total of 100 million euros including cash and performance-related bonuses for the 18-year-old Moroccan midfielder;
Historic sale: This figure is recorded as the most expensive and record-breaking sale in the entire history of Lille.
Bouaddi's career: Ligue 1 and 2026 World Cup experience
Despite his young age, Ayyoub Bouaddi has already gained high-level playing experience on major football stages:
Role in the French championship: Last season, he played a total of 30 matches for Lille in Ligue 1, providing 1 assist (receiving 7 yellow and 1 red card in the process);
World Cup success: Bouaddi participated in 5 matches of the 2026 World Cup for the Morocco national team, earning international acclaim from experts.
Manchester Cityaims to strengthen their midfield for many years to come and develop a new generation leader through this strategic acquisition.
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