200 games: Erling Haaland reaches milestone for Manchester City

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200 games: Erling Haaland reaches milestone for Manchester City

In the opening round of the English Premier League, the reigning champions Manchester Cityhosted Bournemouth at home, securing a 2-1 comeback victory. This match marked another significant career milestone for the team's star, Erling Haaland as he reached a historic landmark.

According to the club's press office, the Norwegian striker played his Manchester Citymatch in the 200th official appearance for the club.

New look and the spotlight at the Etihad

Starting the match in the lineup, Haaland drew attention not only for his milestone but also for his drastic change in appearance:

  • Short haircut: The striker ditched his signature long hair, which had been his trademark for years, and stepped onto the pitch with a new short hairstyle;

  • Victory in the Maresca era: Although the match was not easy for the 'Cityzens', the team secured a 2-1 win with late goals, successfully marking Haaland's milestone match.

The 'goal machine' since 2022: Haaland's numbers

The Norwegian marksman moved to the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. Since then, he has displayed rare efficiency in world football:

  • Number of games: 200 official matches;

  • Goals scored: 162 goals;

  • Assists: 30 assists;

  • Overall productivity: Manchester Cityin 200 matches for 192 direct goal involvements (goals + assists).

Haaland's statistical record once again proves he is one of the most dangerous and prolific strikers in modern football history.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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