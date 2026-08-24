Miracle after 0:2: Torres enters PSG history in his debut match

In the first round of the new Ligue 1 season, PSG faced unexpected pressure after trailing 0:2 by halftime away against Rennes. Luis Enrique's new signing sent onto the pitch after the break — Spanish forward Ferran Torres saved his team from an inevitable defeat by scoring two goals in 11 minutes in the second half (71st and 82nd minutes).

This heroic performance allowed the Spanish forward not only a brilliant debut but also a place in the history books of the Parisian superclub.

Third in 32 years: Record-breaking debut brace

Ferran Torres became only the third player in club history to score two goals in his first official match for PSG:

Patrick Mboma (1994): The Cameroonian forward opened this record by scoring twice in his debut match against Hungarian club Vasas during the UEFA Champions League qualifiers;

Zlatan Ibrahimović (2012): The Swedish legend scored two goals in his first official Ligue 1 match against Lorient 14 years ago, saving the Parisians from defeat;

Ferran Torres (2026): 14 years later, the Spanish star, who came on in a difficult 0:2 situation against Rennes, repeated Ibrahimović's historic result.

Authors of debut braces in PSG history

1994: Patrick Mboma (UCL qualifier vs Vasas)

2012: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ligue 1 vs Lorient)

2026: Ferran Torres (Ligue 1 vs Rennes)

This phenomenal start by the Spanish goalscorer clearly shows his serious intent to become one of the main leaders in the Paris attacking line.