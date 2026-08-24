Jahongir Vohidov wins international tournament in Abu Dhabi

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Jahongir Vohidov wins international tournament in Abu Dhabi

Held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates from August 15–24, the prestigious traditional 32nd Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival concluded with a brilliant victory for the Uzbek grandmaster.

Championship result from Jahongir Vohidov

Representing Uzbekistan with distinction in this prestigious competition, international grandmaster Jahongir Vohidov scored 7 points over 9 rounds, finishing as the sole leader in the standings to claim 1st place and the main prize. Following this successful performance, the grandmaster's tournament rating reached 2508.

32nd Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival: Uzbek participants participation

Performance

Details and results

Competition

32nd Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

Date and location

August 15–24, 2026, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tournament winner (1st place)

Jahongir Vohidov (7 points / 9 rounds)

Winner's tournament rating

2508

Another representative

Muhammadzohid Suyarov — 5 points (32nd place)

Tournament status

Major international open chess festival

Participation of Muhammadzohid Suyarov

Another talented Uzbek chess player who participated in the tournament, Muhammadzohid Suyarov, also fought hard against strong opponents, collecting 5 points in 9 rounds to finish the international competition in 32nd place.

This victory once again proves the stable and high potential of the Uzbek chess school on the world stage.

In your opinion, how will these consecutive victories of Uzbek grandmasters in international tournaments impact the upcoming World Chess Olympiad?

Leave your congratulations and thoughts in the comments, and share this great news with all chess fans!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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