Behruz Karimov has arrived at Lugano: his new squad number has been revealed

The Uzbek footballer Behruz Karimovhas officially begun a new chapter in Europe. The talented player, who signed a long-term contract with Lugano, has arrived at the Swiss club and participated in his first photoshoot.

Most interestingly, the club welcomed Karimov in a unique way and clarified which number he will wear for the team.

1. Lugano welcomes Behruz Karimov

The Swiss club Lugano announced on its social media channels that Behruz Karimov has arrived at the team's disposal.

In its announcement, the club welcomed its new player and also revealed his squad number.

"Hello, Behruz. Our number 2 has arrived at Lugano," the Swiss club stated.

Following this, Karimov took part in the club's photoshoot and appeared before the cameras in a Lugano kit for the first time.

2. What number will the Uzbek player wear?

Behruz Karimov will play for Lugano wearing number 2.

For players, the first squad number and official photoshoot at a new club are significant events for fans. Now, there is great interest in when the Uzbek player will make his debut in the Swiss league.

3. How long is Karimov's contract with Lugano?

Behruz Karimov has signed a long-term contract valid until 2031 with the Swiss club.

This shows that Lugano has serious faith in the Uzbek player's potential. The club plans to work with Karimov for the next several years.

For Karimov, this transfer could be a crucial step in proving himself in European football.

The most exciting phase for Behruz Karimov is just beginning

The contract is signed, the new number is chosen, and the first photoshoot is complete. Now, the main task for Behruz Karimov is to earn the trust of the Lugano coaching staff and fight for a spot in the starting XI.

Uzbek fans are waiting for an answer to one question: When will Behruz Karimov play his first official match for Lugano?

The answer to this question will depend on the player's adaptation to the team and his condition in upcoming matches.