How did McGregor respond to Holloway's 'old' taunt

Following a grueling clash in the UFC octagon, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway intensified on social media. As the Irish star, who suffered a serious knee injury in the opening seconds of his fight, recovers from successful surgery and prepares for his return, a sharp statement from Holloway added fuel to the fire.

In an online video, Max Holloway openly mocked Conor, accusing him of being slow and old.

«He looked very slow and old»: Holloway's attack

In an interview, the American fighter recalled McGregor's pre-fight statements and heavily criticized him:

«He was talking about 'beating up a generation,' but this guy is just delusional. He looked stationary to me. He was very slow and looked quite old. If anyone was planning to destroy someone in there, it definitely wasn't him», said Holloway.

Conor's unconventional response: Artificial Intelligence analysis

These words deeply offended the Irish fighter, and he turned to modern technology to respond. McGregor asked Artificial Intelligence (AI) to compare the physical appearance of both fighters based on photos taken on fight day:

AI conclusion: The AI concluded that Holloway's face looked significantly more worn, with deep wrinkles around his eyes and rougher skin, making him appear older, while Conor, despite his thick beard, looked much more groomed and well-maintained;

McGregor's strike: «The guy who has absorbed the most strikes in UFC history shouldn't be talking like this. What is wrong with him?», commented Conor.

Trilogy in a year: Is a third fight inevitable?

McGregor, having undergone major knee surgery, officially confirmed that he will return to the octagon in a year to complete the trilogy with his American rival.

Max Holloway also expressed his readiness for the challenge, stating he is prepared for a third fight against Conor, as well as competing for UFC championship belts in the lightweight or welterweight divisions.