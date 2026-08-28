Is Raphinha the new 'number nine'? Flick reveals all secrets after the win!

·20·Sport
Is Raphinha the new 'number nine'? Flick reveals all secrets after the win!

Barcelona started the season with a confident victory, defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at home in the first round of La Liga. After the match, Catalan head coach Hansi Flick spoke in detail to Marca about the game's specifics, the chances created, and the new roles of his players.

The German specialist expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, particularly highlighting the tactical balance in attack and defense.

Is Raphinha the new center-forward?

Hansi Flick addressed the movements of Brazilian winger Raphinha as a 'false nine' or center-forward:

  • Flexibility and pressing: “I don't know if Raphinha is the best 'number nine', but in my plan, it is important that the instructions work regardless of the position he plays. Due to his constant movement, sharp runs into space without the ball, and pressure on the opponent, this role suits him very well,” said Flick.

  • Capitalizing on chances: “We know exactly how to attack and we played a great game today. We created many dangerous situations, but we only scored two goals. When the score was 1-0, we lacked composure in some situations, but keeping a clean sheet is our biggest achievement.”

“He surprised me” — High praise for Espart

The coach specifically praised the skill of young talent Espart, who showed a brilliant performance on the left flank:

  • Technique and versatility: Espart acted very reliably not only in attack but also in defense;

  • Top-level player: “His performance on the left flank today really surprised me. He is a top-level player. Like all of us, he has great potential for further growth, but even now, he is a fantastic player,” emphasized Hansi Flick.

Barcelona has stepped into the new La Liga season with a confident win and renewed tactical lines.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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