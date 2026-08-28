From City to Barça: How did Rodri debut for the Catalans?

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From City to Barça: How did Rodri debut for the Catalans?

During the summer transfer window, Manchester CityRodri, one of the world's best defensive midfielders, joined Barcelona for 76.5 million euros and made his first appearance in the Catalan jersey. The Spanish star, who came off the bench in the second half of the La Liga Matchday 1 clash against Athletic Bilbao (2-0), shared his impressions with DAZN after the game.

Spanish experts and fans emphasize that Rodri's addition to the Barcelona midfield will bring great balance and a qualitative shift to the team's play.

“I am happy with my debut, now it's time to get to work”

Rodri touched upon his first minutes with his new team and the adaptation process:

  • First impressions: “I am very happy with my debut, and I am extremely pleased with the team's victory. The most important thing now is to get into the rhythm of the game quickly and fully adapt to this wonderful team. The first minutes I spent on the pitch left me with very warm and pleasant impressions,” said the midfielder;

  • Summer break and fitness: “This summer was longer than usual. My goal now is to return to my previous high level of fitness as quickly as possible. Everything went as I wanted today, and I am satisfied with the result. Now it's time to work hard.”

On Lamine Yamal: “He has talent, the goals will come naturally”

Rodri, who also plays alongside Yamal for the Spanish national team, gave a special assessment of the young talent's current state:

  • Overcoming a difficult period: “It was a really difficult period for Yamal, but now he has fully recovered and is showing his top form;

  • Consistency and hard work: We expect exactly this kind of dedication, hard work, and consistency from him. Because he has innate immense talent, and if he continues at this tempo, the goals and efficiency will come on their own,” Rodri emphasized.

RodriBarcelonaManchester CityLa LigaLamine Yamal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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