Historic triumph in the UCL: Ilham Aliyev allocates $2.9 million reward to Sabah FC

·18·Sport
Historic triumph in the UCL: Ilham Aliyev allocates $2.9 million reward to Sabah FC

A monumental historic event has taken place in Azerbaijani football. The country's club, Sabah FC, has qualified for the main (league) phase of the UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious club tournament in Europe, for the first time in its history. This massive achievement was recognized at the level of the head of state.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a special decree to provide financial support and incentives to the Sabah football club.

Presidential award of 5 million manats

In accordance with the signed official document:

  • Source of funding: The funds were allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, provided for in the 2026 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

  • Amount of funding: A total of 5 million manats has been allocated to the club;

  • Currency equivalent: This amount is approximately 2.9 million US dollars at the current exchange rate;

  • Purpose: The funds will serve to support the club's successful participation on the international stage, strengthen its material and technical base, and ensure thorough preparation for matches against Europe's top teams.

Sabah's first step on the European stage

For the first time in its history, the club will participate in the revamped UEFA Champions League league phase:

  • Historic debut: Sabah has become one of the few teams in the history of Azerbaijani football to play in the main draw of the UCL;

  • Opponents confirmed: Following the official draw ceremony held yesterday, the team learned the names of all its opponents in the league phase and is preparing to compete against the continent's giants.

Sabah FCUEFA Champions LeagueIlham AliyevAzerbaijan FootballFootball Finance
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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