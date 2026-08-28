Official: Kily González to become the new head coach of Inter Miami

Lionel Messi playing in the USA Inter Miamiclub has made a major decision regarding its coaching position. The Florida superclub officially announced that it has reached a full agreement with the renowned Argentine specialist Kily González to serve as the team's new head coach.

The 52-year-old specialist is currently awaiting his work visa to legally work in the USA. Until the official documentation process is completed, the club's current coach, Guillermo Hoyos, will serve as interim manager.

Who is Kily González and where has he worked?

A former winger for the Argentina national team with extensive international experience, Kily González has managed the following clubs in his coaching career:

Rosario Central and Unión Santa Fe: He began his coaching career at these well-known Argentine teams;

Platense: His last job was at the Argentine club Platense, which he left last year;

The Argentine school and the Messi factor: The fact that the specialist is from the same country as Lionel Messi is expected to be an important factor in improving the atmosphere within the team and ensuring mutual understanding.

Inter Miami's current status in MLS

The Florida team continues to fight for top spots in the MLS Eastern Conference this season:

2nd place: Inter Miami after 21 matches played is confidently holding 2nd place in the league table;

The task of catching the leader: The team is 10 points behind the conference leader, Nashville SC.

New head coach Kily González is tasked with closing this gap and leading Inter Miami toward the championship.