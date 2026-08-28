Friendly Match: How did the Spain vs. Uzbekistan game end?

·31·Sport
Friendly Match: How did the Spain vs. Uzbekistan game end?

The Uzbekistan U-17 national team faced another serious test on the international stage. Our young representatives lined up in an international friendly match against the Spain U-17 national team, composed of players from Europe's strongest football academies.

In a match marked by intense and uncompromising struggle, the Spanish players secured a 3-0 victory.

Match details: Intensity in the second half

In the first half of the match, our juniors defended in an organized manner and managed to neutralize the opponent's sharp attacks. However, in the second half, the pressure from the European giants took its toll:

  • 65th minute: A penalty kick taken by Guillermo Ortega was converted accurately, opening the scoring (1-0);

  • 90+1st minute: In the added time of the match, Robert Tomas increased the lead (2-0);

  • 90+4th minute: Just before the final whistle, Michel Zuk set the final score (3-0).

Full team lineups:

Spain U-17:

Darlington Chichoro, Serhi Mayol, Oscar Parejo, Juan Manuel Borrero, Raul Martinez, Serino Modou, Marco David, Santiago Del Pino, Adrian Vivo, Luis Navarro, Guillermo Ortega.

Uzbekistan U-17:

Shomurodov, Abdisoliyev, Olimov, Mamatov, Ravshanov, Toxirov, Anvarov, Orifxonov, Abdunabiyev, Abduraimov, Rahimov.

Ready to come off the bench:

Sirojiddinov, Zoidjonov, Toirov, Uktamov, Eshpolatov, Khayrullayev, Sindarov, Murodov, Uktamboyev, Tolibjonov, Abdullayev, Ma’rupov, Erkinov.

This international match serves as an important learning experience for the Uzbekistan U-17 coaching staff to evaluate the physical and tactical readiness of the players against strong opponents.

FootballU-17SpainUzbekistanFriendly Match
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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