Hasanboy Dusmatov joins a new team — when is the next fight?

The leader of the Uzbekistan national team, two-time Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov, who has conquered the highest peaks in both professional and amateur boxing, has opened a new chapter in his career.

The master of the ring from Andijan has signed an official partnership agreement with the prestigious Russian «Premier Boxing Academy» promotional company. The company announced this agreement with great fanfare.

«A legend of Uzbek boxing in our team»: Promoter's statement

«Premier Boxing Academy» announced the signing of the Uzbek boxer as follows:

High status and recognition: «A new fighter in our team! Welcome — Hasanboy Dusmatov! Two Olympic gold medals, a world championship title, the Val Barker Trophy, and three victories at Asian Championships — this is just a part of his glorious path. We are extremely happy to have such an athlete with us!»;

Future plans: «Hasanboy, welcome to our team! Great victories await us ahead. We will prepare for new triumphs together!».

When and where will the next fight take place?

Following the signing of the contract, details regarding our compatriot's next fight were revealed: