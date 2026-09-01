Romano announces record-breaking transfer of Enzo Fernández to City

·1·Sport
Romano announces record-breaking transfer of Enzo Fernández to City

In the final hours of the summer transfer window, the biggest deal of the year in the English Premier League has been officially completed. According to the world's leading insider Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea midfielder and world champion Enzo Fernández's Manchester Citymove has been fully agreed upon by all parties.

The 25-year-old Argentine star insisted on joining the 'Citizens' and expressed his desire to work again with his former coach Enzo Maresca.

Over £125 million: An absolute record in City's history

Financial and historical details of this mega-transfer:

  • Manchester Cityrecord: Transfer fee exceeds £125 million (€146 million). This sets a record as Manchester Cityclub's most expensive signing in history;

  • 2nd place in Premier League history: This deal became the second most expensive transfer in Premier League history, trailing only the transfer of Alexander Isak;

  • Preparation for medical: Chelsea officially approved the sale after long negotiations, and the player is preparing to undergo a medical in Manchester.

Contract from 2023 to 2032 and the Maresca factor

Enzo's time at Chelsea and the new challenge:

  • Alliance with Maresca: The player considered reuniting with head coach Enzo Maresca, with whom he worked and bonded at Chelsea, as the most important step in his career;

  • Legacy in London: After his success at the 2022 World Cup, Fernández, who moved to London in January 2023, had a contract with the 'Blues' until the summer of 2032, but City's offer changed the situation completely.

Enzo FernándezManchester CityChelseaPremier LeagueTransfer News
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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