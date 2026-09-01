Jamie Carragher: Enzo Fernández transfer makes Manchester City the title race favorite

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Jamie Carragher: Enzo Fernández transfer makes Manchester City the title race favorite

A surprising and sensational deal took place at the end of the Premier League transfer window. According to RMC Sport, Manchester City and Chelsea have reached a full agreement for the transfer of midfielder Enzo Fernández for a massive sum of 150 million euros. The Argentine, who has played 169 matches and scored 31 goals for the London club since January 2023, will continue his career at the Etihad Stadium instead of his current team. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

This blockbuster transfer has drastically shifted the balance of power in the English championship. In particular, experienced expert and former player Jamie Carragher analyzed in detail how this deal affects the two teams' prospects for the season in an interview with Sky Sports. In his opinion, this acquisition has significantly strengthened Manchester City's position in the title race.

Changes in the title race

Jamie Carragher noted that the addition of Enzo Fernández gives the Citizens a major advantage in the fight against current champions Arsenal. "He has undoubtedly lifted Manchester City above Chelsea," the expert emphasized. According to him, Chelsea was expected to have a good season due to a new head coach and no European competition, but the departure of one of their key leaders will seriously damage the team's plans.

Chelsea's management has already started efforts to fill the void. The Londoners are considering Lamine Camara or Manu Koné as replacements for Enzo Fernández. Previously, the Argentine was left out of the squad for the match against Brighton, which ended in a 4-3 defeat, and he had announced that he would no longer wear the Chelsea jersey.

The new look of Manchester City's midfield

After Rodri's departure at the start of the season, it was predicted that Manchester City would struggle to restore balance in the middle. However, according to Carragher, the club's management quickly formed a very strong core by bringing in players like Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernández. "They paid a lot of money for these players, so the results must match," Carragher added.

The expert believes this transfer gives Manchester City the best opportunity to outperform Arsenal in the title race throughout the season. This massive financial deal and personnel exchange between the clubs mean that the remainder of the Premier League season will be even more uncompromising and exciting.

Enzo FernándezManchester CityChelseaJamie CarragherPremier League
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