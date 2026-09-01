Bogdan Guskov spoke about Umar Nurmagomedov's knockout
Bogdan Guskov, a well-known Uzbek athlete competing in the UFC light heavyweight division, MMA.Metaratings.ru in an interview with the publication, regarding the tournament in Shanghai, Umar Nurmagomedov's shared his thoughts on his loss to Song Yadong.
The Uzbek fighter expressed regret over his colleague's defeat, noting that this blow Nurmagomedovwould not break him and that he would return even stronger.
«I wish there were more of our guys at the top»: Guskov's admission
Bogdan Guskov shared the following thoughts on the moment of defeat and the fighter's mental state:
Regret over the loss: «I was genuinely saddened by Umar's defeat. I really want more guys from our region to be at the top. Petr Yan is there, and Umar was striving for that same peak»;
Unbreakable will and the team factor: «I am confident that this loss will make Umar even stronger. This situation will not break him at all. His teammates and coaches will not let unnecessary, negative thoughts enter his mind. He has a bright future ahead».
The situation in the division and the path to the championship
Guskov explained the competition in the bantamweight division and the formula for achieving the title based on his own experience:
Lack of clear leaders: «Their division is structured in such a way that there are no absolute, clear candidates. If you achieve two strong and bright victories in a row, the organization will immediately offer you a chance to fight for the championship belt»;
Personal experience and challenge: «I have only been in the UFC for two years and I got this opportunity. The main thing is to show a bright, memorable fight in the octagon and shine».
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