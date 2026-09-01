Bogdan Guskov spoke about Umar Nurmagomedov's knockout

Bogdan Guskov, a well-known Uzbek athlete competing in the UFC light heavyweight division, MMA.Metaratings.ru in an interview with the publication, regarding the tournament in Shanghai, Umar Nurmagomedov's shared his thoughts on his loss to Song Yadong.

The Uzbek fighter expressed regret over his colleague's defeat, noting that this blow Nurmagomedovwould not break him and that he would return even stronger.

«I wish there were more of our guys at the top»: Guskov's admission

Bogdan Guskov shared the following thoughts on the moment of defeat and the fighter's mental state:

Regret over the loss: «I was genuinely saddened by Umar's defeat. I really want more guys from our region to be at the top. Petr Yan is there, and Umar was striving for that same peak»;

Unbreakable will and the team factor: «I am confident that this loss will make Umar even stronger. This situation will not break him at all. His teammates and coaches will not let unnecessary, negative thoughts enter his mind. He has a bright future ahead».

The situation in the division and the path to the championship

Guskov explained the competition in the bantamweight division and the formula for achieving the title based on his own experience: