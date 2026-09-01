A Misunderstanding: Why did people carry chickens to the public service center?

·54·World
A Misunderstanding: Why did people carry chickens to the public service center?

A strange and unexpected situation arose in Russia following the start of mandatory registration for poultry and rabbits kept in private household plots. Rosselkhoznadzor issued a special warning because residents began bringing live poultry to Public Service Centers (MFC) to register their chickens.

Although this message on the official organization's Telegram channel was later deleted, it had already caused quite a stir and amusement online.

What is the new requirement and why were people carrying chickens?

Details of the misunderstanding:

  • Deadline effective from September 1st: A mandatory registration requirement was introduced for citizens keeping more than 10 head of domestic poultry or rabbits on their private plots;

  • Strange scenes at the MFC: Many reports and videos circulated on social media showing law-abiding citizens misunderstanding the new order and bringing their chickens directly into the buildings of government offices (MFC).

“There is no need to take live chickens anywhere!”: Official explanation

Rosselkhoznadzor clarified the situation and explained how the process works:

  • Where to apply?: To register animals and poultry, one should not go to the MFC, but rather to the state veterinary service of the district or city where the citizen resides;

  • Leave the animals at home: “It is absolutely not required to take or transport chickens and rabbits anywhere for registration. All processes are handled through documents and by specialists visiting the site.”

RussiaPoultryRegistrationMisunderstandingRosselkhoznadzor
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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