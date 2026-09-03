New Era at Bunyodkor: Ivan Bošković Appointed Head Coach

·56·Sport
New Era at Bunyodkor: Ivan Bošković Appointed Head Coach

A significant management change has taken place at Tashkent's Bunyodkor. Following the departure of the coaching staff that led the team in the first half of the season, the club's management has entrusted the head coaching duties to Montenegrin specialist Ivan Bošković. The 44-year-old, who began his coaching career under the 'Swallows' wing, will lead the team for the remainder of the season.

Return to a familiar home and immediate preparations

For Ivan Bošković, Bunyodkor is not a foreign team:

  • Memories of the first steps: The Montenegrin specialist began his coaching career within the Bunyodkor system and is well-acquainted with the club's internal environment, traditions, and the potential of its academy graduates;

  • Complex task: He is tasked with organizing the team's play in the second half of the season, accumulating points, and lifting the 'Swallows' out of the danger zone in the league table;

  • First test — against Surkhon: To avoid wasting time, the team under Bošković has already begun preparations for the Bunyodkor vs. Surkhon match, which will take place as part of the 20th round of the Super League.

Farewell to the Italian staff: Zeytullayev and his assistants have left

The new appointment follows the resignation of the previous coaching staff:

  • Decision based on mutual agreement: The well-known Uzbek specialist who led the team, Ilyos Zeytullayev, left his post by his own volition and based on a mutual agreement with the club;

  • Foreign coaches also departed: Along with Zeytullayev, his foreign assistants — Alessandro Spinoglio, Andres Moauro, and Marco Nicodemo — also parted ways with Bunyodkor. The club's management decided to move away from the Italian coaching model, preferring a specialist better adapted to the local championship and the club's structure.

With Bunyodkor's current season proving difficult, Bošković's arrival is expected to bring a new spirit and stability to the team.

Do you think Ivan Bošković can lead Bunyodkor out of their difficult position in the league table? Was parting ways with Ilyos Zeytullayev and his foreign assistants the right decision for the club? What result are you expecting in the new coach's debut against Surkhon? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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