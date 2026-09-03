NASA is developing a new and simplified spacesuit for initial Moon landings

·19·Technology
NASA is developing a new and simplified spacesuit for initial Moon landings

According to information from Ars Technica, NASA has decided to replace the overly complex and heavy space equipment originally planned for initial Moon missions with a simplified version. These changes are aimed at accelerating the Artemis program and reducing technical difficulties while ensuring astronaut safety, a topic that has become a major focus in the space industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It has become known that NASA, in collaboration with Axiom Space, has begun developing a special version of the future lunar spacesuit — the Sortie Suit. This approach, announced during an internal agency meeting, is expected to accelerate plans to land humans near the lunar south pole by 2028. The Sortie Suit is planned to be used during the initial crewed landings via SpaceX and Blue Origin lunar landers.

Reasons for shifting to a simpler approach

The primary objectives are to reduce the mass of the spacesuit, minimize its complexity, and simplify the interface between the suit and the landing module. This decision is part of a broader review of the Artemis program. As the project is significantly behind its original schedule, measures are being taken to accelerate the process.

Work is proceeding rapidly under contracts with Axiom Space. At an Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel meeting, former astronaut Charlie Precourt stated that NASA representatives are meeting with Axiom specialists six days a week, with most meetings held in person. According to him, requirements are being adapted based on the needs of upcoming missions, and certification timelines are being shortened.

Overly stringent requirements and their consequences

It is assumed that the initial, highly stringent requirements set by NASA caused the delays. Specifically, the spacesuit was required to support six spacewalks during a six-and-a-half-day mission, remain functional after 210 days of storage, and operate in extremely cold and permanently shadowed regions. This resulted in a complex design with numerous protective layers.

As a result, the spacesuit was heavier than expected, its production became complicated, and astronaut mobility was restricted. NASA is now moving toward starting with a less complex version sufficient for the first missions and improving it incrementally. This practical experience will allow for the implementation of new technologies for future modifications.

NASAArtemisSpacesuitAxiom SpaceMoon
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