Unexpected visit: Ancelotti returns to Madrid and meets Mourinho and Real stars

A truly historic and exciting event took place at the Real Madrid training ground. Legendary Carlo Ancelotti, the former coach of the 'Royal Club' and current manager of the Brazil national team, visited his former team. The Italian tactician, who won numerous trophies at the Santiago Bernabéu, greeted the new Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho and his former players before the training session.

The Madrid club published a special report and photo gallery on its official website regarding this visit.

Exciting moments in Valdebebas: 'Carlo Ancelotti is back in Madrid!'

The club's press service covered the meeting between the two great coaches and the team with great respect:

Official statement: 'Carlo Ancelotti is back in Madrid! The former Real coach and current Brazil national team manager arrived at Valdebebas to greet José Mourinho and the players before training,' the club stated.

Warm atmosphere and former pupils: The Italian tactician had a warm reunion with the players with whom he achieved great victories over several years and wished the team luck ahead of the new era at the club.

The union of two legends: The sight of two of the most decorated coaches in world football, Ancelotti and Mourinho, standing together at the Real Madrid headquarters drew applause from millions of football fans on the internet.

The renewed Mourinho era at Real: The legacy left by Carlo

This meeting carries a special symbolic meaning against the backdrop of major changes at the club:

Mourinho's return: In June 2026, the renowned 63-year-old Portuguese tactician José Mourinho was officially appointed as the head coach of Real Madrid again, 13 years after his departure.

Previous triumphs: Between 2010 and 2013, the Portuguese coach led 'Los Blancos' to a record-breaking La Liga title (2011/12), the Copa del Rey (2010/11), and the Supercopa (2012), breaking the hegemony of Guardiola's Barcelona.

Ancelotti's new challenge: In turn, Carlo Ancelotti has concluded his second successful cycle in Madrid and has embarked on a new mission to lead the five-time world champions, the Brazil national team, to gold.

This friendly and respectful visit to Valdebebas was a bright example of how the transition between generations of coaches in the Real Madrid family is taking place in a healthy and high-level manner.

Do you think the returning José Mourinho can repeat the achievements recorded by Ancelotti with Real in the Champions League? And can Carlo Ancelotti lead Brazil to a World Cup title at the next tournament? Leave your thoughts in the comments!