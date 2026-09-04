Leeds warned over attacking line

·22·Sport
Leeds warned over attacking line

The attacking options of Premier League side Leeds are under the spotlight. In an interview with GOAL, former club player Gordon Strachan expressed concern over the workload and physical pressure placed on the team's main striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The lack of squad reinforcements following the close of the summer transfer window has sparked debate. This is reported by Goal.com .

Speaking in partnership with Grosvenor Sport, the Leeds legend emphasized how vital Dominic Calvert-Lewin is to the team. The 29-year-old England international, who arrived as a free agent after a nine-year spell at Everton, proved his worth in his debut season by scoring 14 goals in the Premier League. His injury issues have significantly decreased over the past year, and he has started the new season strongly.

Alternative attacking options and workload issues

At Leeds, behind Calvert-Lewin, there are players like Lukas Nmecha and Noah Okafor, while Mateo Joseph has returned from his loan spell at Real Mallorca. However, none of them can be considered a consistent and prolific striker. For the 2026 season, the club has opted against spending big on a new forward, focusing entirely on Calvert-Lewin's capabilities.

Gordon Strachan acknowledged that he watched Sunday's match and that the away draw against Brentford was an important point. At the same time, he emphasized that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is constantly subjected to heavy tackles and physical pressure from opposing defenders.

The need to distribute the load on the pitch

ixbt.com According to sources close to the outlet and football expert analysis, the striker needs partners to help preserve his physical and mental state. Strachan believes that there should be a midfielder playing in the number 10 position or supporting Calvert-Lewin closely. This would make it possible to reduce half of the tackles and collisions the main striker faces.

Currently, the Leeds management and coaching staff face the task of maintaining the physical condition of their top scorer throughout the season and properly distributing the workload. If the team cannot solve this problem, the risk of Calvert-Lewin getting injured increases, which could impact overall results.

Dominic Calvert-LewinLeedsPremier LeagueGordon StrachanFootball Transfers
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