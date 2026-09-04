35-year-old British woman dies on Mount Snowdon

·0·World
35-year-old British woman dies on Mount Snowdon

Great BritainA 35-year-old woman has died after collapsing and losing consciousness while descending the highest mountain in Wales.

Sophie Goodier-Byrd was descending Mount Snowdon, known in Welsh as Yr Wyddfa when she began to feel increasingly exhausted. As she neared the final part of her journey, she suddenly collapsed and became unconscious.

Emergency services were immediately notified. Rescuers arrived at the scene and attempted CPR, but were unable to save Sophie.

The initial probable cause of death reported in court was heatstroke resulting from physical exertion. It was stated that this may be the case.

Sophie, a beauty industry worker from Birmingham, had set out to conquer Yr Wyddfa — Mount Snowdon just days after turning 35.

Her death was officially recorded at an initial inquest at the Caernarfon Coroner's Court. Coroner Kate Robertson heard that Sophie died shortly after collapsing on the mountain.

The inquest has been adjourned to be continued at a later date. A full hearing will take place subsequently.

Charity campaign launched for her 12-year-old son

Following Sophie's death, a fundraising campaign to support her 12-year-old son was launched.

The tragic incident occurred on July 10. It happened on that day.

Yr Wyddfa stands over 3,000 feet tall, and every year more than 600,000 tourists climb it.

At the same time, the Eryri National Park authority warns against taking the climb lightly. Experts emphasize that weather conditions on the mountain can change very rapidly.

Tourists are advised to carry sufficient food and water, especially during hot weather.

United KingdomWalesMount SnowdonHiking SafetyTragedy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Luis Nani presents keys to a new home to a family of 6 in KazakhstanLuis Nani presents keys to a new home to a family of 6 in KazakhstanToday, 17:02Newborn baby found alive in a trash container in KazakhstanNewborn baby found alive in a trash container in KazakhstanToday, 16:29“Logistical Nightmare for the US Navy”: Iran Puts American Squadron in a Dire Situation“Logistical Nightmare for the US Navy”: Iran Puts American Squadron in a Dire SituationToday, 14:30Russia harshly assesses Trump's initiative on UkraineRussia harshly assesses Trump's initiative on UkraineToday, 14:262.1-meter shark leaves fisherman on the brink of death2.1-meter shark leaves fisherman on the brink of deathToday, 13:56Traveling to Moscow for a Thai Visa: Trips to Bangkok Become More Complicated for UzbeksTraveling to Moscow for a Thai Visa: Trips to Bangkok Become More Complicated for UzbeksToday, 13:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River