35-year-old British woman dies on Mount Snowdon

Great BritainA 35-year-old woman has died after collapsing and losing consciousness while descending the highest mountain in Wales.

Sophie Goodier-Byrd was descending Mount Snowdon, known in Welsh as Yr Wyddfa when she began to feel increasingly exhausted. As she neared the final part of her journey, she suddenly collapsed and became unconscious.

Emergency services were immediately notified. Rescuers arrived at the scene and attempted CPR, but were unable to save Sophie.

The initial probable cause of death reported in court was heatstroke resulting from physical exertion. It was stated that this may be the case.

Sophie, a beauty industry worker from Birmingham, had set out to conquer Yr Wyddfa — Mount Snowdon just days after turning 35.

Her death was officially recorded at an initial inquest at the Caernarfon Coroner's Court. Coroner Kate Robertson heard that Sophie died shortly after collapsing on the mountain.

The inquest has been adjourned to be continued at a later date. A full hearing will take place subsequently.

Charity campaign launched for her 12-year-old son

Following Sophie's death, a fundraising campaign to support her 12-year-old son was launched.

The tragic incident occurred on July 10. It happened on that day.

Yr Wyddfa stands over 3,000 feet tall, and every year more than 600,000 tourists climb it.

At the same time, the Eryri National Park authority warns against taking the climb lightly. Experts emphasize that weather conditions on the mountain can change very rapidly.

Tourists are advised to carry sufficient food and water, especially during hot weather.