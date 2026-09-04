Luis Nani presents keys to a new home to a family of 6 in Kazakhstan

Former Manchester Unitedstar and Portuguese national team player, 39-year-old Luis Nani, who currently plays for Aktobe in the Kazakhstan Premier League, has drawn public attention with his latest noble act. A needy family with 6 children, who had been living in rented accommodation in Aktobe, was gifted a new home. The world football star personally met with the family and handed over the keys, leaving a warm impression on fans.

Personally handed keys and the 'Hareket' foundation project

This charity event, organized on September 2 in Aktobe, was marked by the following key details:

From rental to their own home: The family had been living in a rented apartment with 6 children for a long time. The new shelter was a true surprise and a celebration for all family members.

Initiative of the 'Hareket' foundation: This project in Kazakhstan was implemented within the framework of the social program of the 'Hareket' charity foundation. Although it has not been officially confirmed that the house was purchased directly with the player's personal funds, Nani played a key role as the main participant and ambassador of the project.

Key handover ceremony: Luis Nani personally handed over the keys to the new house to the family and expressed his sincerest wishes.

“I also grew up in a poor family”: The star's sincere confession and performance on the pitch

During the handover, Nani recalled his own difficult childhood and emphasized that he understands the family's situation very well:

“I understand your joy well”: The footballer did not hide the fact that his childhood was spent in poverty and under many financial hardships. For this reason, he said he sincerely feels how great a happiness it is for a family, and especially for children, to have their own home.

Performance for Aktobe: The 39-year-old Portuguese midfielder is active not only off the pitch but also in games in the Kazakhstan championship. This season, he has played 17 matches for Aktobe, recording 1 goal and 4 assists.

This step by the Portuguese legend, who has won many trophies, once again proved that he is not only a highly skilled athlete but also a sincere and open-hearted person.

In your opinion, how does the arrival of foreign star players in national leagues and their active participation in such charity and social projects affect local sports culture? Should legionnaires in our Super League also show such initiatives? Leave your thoughts in the comments!