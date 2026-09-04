Tesla Cybercab vehicles to be equipped with Starlink V5 technology

Tesla is preparing to introduce new technological capabilities for its upcoming autonomous robotaxi, the Cybercab. According to ixbt.com, these futuristic vehicles will be equipped with the Starlink V5 satellite communication system. This innovation will enhance the stability of the vehicle's self-driving system while providing passengers with high-quality entertainment services during their journey. This is reported by news source.

Notably, the integration of satellite communication ensures uninterrupted internet access even in areas where traditional cellular networks are weak or non-existent. Company CEO Elon Musk emphasized that this technology will allow Cybercab passengers to stream 4K videos without any interruptions while on the move, effectively turning the car interior into a mobile private cinema.

Technical upgrades and compactness

The Starlink V5 system, a core part of the project, stands out for its high technical performance. Reports indicate that this satellite terminal can provide data transfer speeds exceeding 375 Mbps. At the same time, its power consumption is only 35–50 watts, which means nearly 50 percent less power usage compared to the previous generation V4 devices.

Engineers have also managed to significantly reduce the size of the new generation antenna. Specifically, the terminal is 35 percent more compact than its predecessor, and its weight has been reduced by a full 62 percent, now weighing just 1.1 kilograms. Such lightweight and small-sized equipment is technically much easier to integrate into the vehicle's body.

A step toward an autonomous future

The implementation of the Starlink system is becoming a key differentiator for the Cybercab concept. This vehicle is designed for full self-driving, with no steering wheel or pedals included in its design. Tesla has already begun testing robotaxis in Austin, with the first public rides scheduled for September 4.

Experts believe that the convergence of such technologies could fundamentally change the culture of personal transportation. Freed from driving duties, passengers will be able to dedicate their travel time entirely to relaxation or work. Safety is also a major focus, and Tesla recently released videos showcasing the latest testing phases of the Cybercab.