Xiaomi Introduces Poco X8 Power Smartphone with 10,000 mAh Battery and 100 W Charging

·33·Technology
Xiaomi Introduces Poco X8 Power Smartphone with 10,000 mAh Battery and 100 W Charging

The Poco brand, owned by Xiaomi, has officially unveiled the new Poco X8 Power smartphone in the Indian market. This device is expected to revolutionize the mobile market with its immense power and technical capabilities, as its main highlight is a silicon-carbon battery with a 10,000 mAh capacity that maintains a compact thickness. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, despite the massive battery capacity, the smartphone's body thickness is only 8.65 millimeters. However, the enlarged battery has impacted the device's weight — the Poco X8 Power weighs 229 grams. For comparison, the previous Poco X7 model weighed 190 grams with a 5,500 mAh battery.

Display and Key Features

The new gadget is equipped with a 6.83-inch flat AMOLED screen that supports 1.5K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is also integrated with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies, with a peak brightness of 3500 nit. Screen protection is provided by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which features Wet Touch 2.0 technology for control with wet hands.

The device can also function as a power bank, allowing it to charge external devices via cable at speeds up to 27 W. The battery itself fully supports 100 W HyperCharge fast charging technology.

Performance and Launch Details

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor was chosen as the foundation for the Poco X8 Power hardware platform. The smartphone is equipped with a high-quality 32 MP front camera, stereo speakers, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the body is fully protected against dust and moisture according to the IP69K standard, and the main camera includes two sensors of 50 and 8 MP.

In terms of software, the new product runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. The manufacturer officially guarantees users four major Android updates and six years of security patches.

In the Indian market, the base price of the smartphone is 36,000 rupees (approximately $380), but a special discount for early buyers has reduced the price to 33,000 rupees ($350). Sales will begin on September 11 of this year via the Flipkart platform.

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