“Even if he plays until 50, he will keep scoring”: Luka Modrić on Cristiano Ronaldo

Approaching an unprecedented record in the history of world football — the milestone of 1,000 goals in official matches during his career, Cristiano Ronaldo was praised by his long-time teammate, the renowned midfielder Luka Modrić. In an exclusive interview with the prestigious Spanish publication AS the Croatian star spoke openly about the phenomenal potential of the 41-year-old Portuguese striker and the fact that he is only 22 goals away from the historic record.

“A phenomenon and a true monster”: 22 steps to the 1,000-goal milestone

Modrić highly praised the achievements and current form of his friend, with whom he played at Real Madrid:

22 goals left to make history: Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to score 978 goals in official matches to date. He needs only 22 accurate strikes to set a 1,000-goal record that no one else in football history has ever achieved;

“I have no doubt he will reach it”: “Cristiano is an incredible player, a phenomenon, a true monster. I have no doubt he will reach this milestone. Everything he has achieved, what he is still doing, and the effort he puts into every game is worthy of endless admiration,” Modrić emphasized;

“At least one more year ahead”: According to Luka, the Al-Nassr captain has enough time and the high level of fitness required to conquer this milestone very soon.

“Even at 50”: Memories from Madrid and Ronaldo’s iron will

Speaking about Cristiano’s boundless energy and determination, the Croatian footballer highlighted his extraordinary inner strength:

The value of the glorious era at Real: “I will always look at him with special affection for the work we did together at Real and the great achievements we reached. I hope he reaches this milestone as soon as possible,” says the midfielder;

“He won’t stop even at 50”: Modrić emphasized the longevity of the Portuguese star’s career: “I don’t know how much longer he wants to play, but even if he wants to play until he’s 50, he will keep scoring goals”;

Character and unwavering confidence: The main thing that amazes Luka, beyond Ronaldo’s goal-scoring instinct, is his strong character, his infinite self-confidence, and his determination to overcome any difficulty.

The record of 41-year-old Ronaldo, who is rewriting the greatest pages of football history, is already being eagerly awaited by the global football community.

In your opinion, Cristiano Ronaldo in which month and in which tournament will he reach the legendary 1,000-goal milestone? What is the secret to maintaining such a high level and productivity at 41? Leave your thoughts in the comments!